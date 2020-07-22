Menu
2017 RAM 1500

157,437 KM

Details

$34,978

+ tax & licensing
$34,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

REBEL 4X4 GPS CUIR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Tout équipé!

2017 RAM 1500

REBEL 4X4 GPS CUIR ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Tout équipé!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$34,978

+ taxes & licensing

157,437KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5599869
  Stock #: A2329S
  VIN: 1C6RR7YT0HS562329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argent
  • Interior Colour NOIR/ROUGE
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,437 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/RAM-1500-c7874673.html

SUSPENSION À AIR.


GROUPE REMORQUAGE.


INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR 2 TONS.


SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS.


NAVIGATION GPS.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Attelage de remorque
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Vitres teintées
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Pneu de secours
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Soutien lombaire siège passager
Sièges avant chauffants

