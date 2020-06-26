Menu
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

Sport AWD Turbo Toit Ouvrant Caméra Bluetooth Mags

2017 Subaru WRX

Sport AWD Turbo Toit Ouvrant Caméra Bluetooth Mags

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5265533
  Stock #: 17WRX6274
  VIN: JF1VA1G67H8812921
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir onyx
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sport AWD Turbo Toit Ouvrant Caméra Bluetooth Mags*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 29 AOÛT 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

