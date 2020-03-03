Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Golf

TSI MAGS BLUETOOTH A/C CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

TSI MAGS BLUETOOTH A/C CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

  1. 4789599
  2. 4789599
  3. 4789599
  4. 4789599
  5. 4789599
  6. 4789599
  7. 4789599
  8. 4789599
  9. 4789599
  10. 4789599
  11. 4789599
  12. 4789599
  13. 4789599
  14. 4789599
  15. 4789599
  16. 4789599
  17. 4789599
  18. 4789599
  19. 4789599
  20. 4789599
  21. 4789599
  22. 4789599
  23. 4789599
  24. 4789599
  25. 4789599
  26. 4789599
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4789599
  • Stock #: sam-D-17GOL5663
  • VIN: 3VW117AU0HM000825
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Golf-c7730251.html

TSI MAGS BLUETOOTH A/C CAMÉRA DE RECUL*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans.Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 18 OCTOBRE 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gervais Auto Shawinigan

2015 Nissan Altima S...
 62,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 28,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 76,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-661-XXXX

(click to show)

877-661-3760

Send A Message