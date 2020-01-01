Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN 4X4 CREW CAB ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour le travail et les loisirs!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN 4X4 CREW CAB ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Parfait pour le travail et les loisirs!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

  1. 4454178
  2. 4454178
  3. 4454178
  4. 4454178
  5. 4454178
  6. 4454178
  7. 4454178
  8. 4454178
  9. 4454178
  10. 4454178
  11. 4454178
  12. 4454178
Contact Seller

$32,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,910KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4454178
  • Stock #: 95647AT
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8JS295647
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir/gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/RAM-1500-c7657770.html

MAGS AVEC PNEUS YOKOHAMA GEOLANDAR LT265/70R17 HOMOLOGUÉS HIVERS.

DOUBLURE DE CAISSE.

CLIMATISATION.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE**

Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.

CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.


Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Doublure de caisse
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • Cabine allongée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2015 Ford F-350 SUPE...
 93,539 KM
$29,978 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Mira...
 9,425 KM
$13,978 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 109,552 KM
$15,778 + tax & lic
Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-862-XXXX

(click to show)

819-862-2119

Send A Message