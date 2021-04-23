Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

23,168 KM

Details

$31,478

+ tax & licensing
$31,478

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Version luxueuse!

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Version luxueuse!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$31,478

+ taxes & licensing

23,168KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6991067
  Stock #: A5796S
  VIN: 2HKRW2H89KH145796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5796S
  • Mileage 23,168 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-CR-V-c8149583.html

TRACTION INTÉGRALE.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS EN CUIR.


ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY.


TOIT OUVRANT.


AUCUN ACCIDENT RAPPORTÉ AU CARFAX, 1 SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Intérieur en cuir
Démarreur à distance
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Vitres teintées
Hayon électrique
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges mémoire
Sièges avant chauffants
Sièges arrière chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

