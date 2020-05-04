Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

LX AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS **

2019 Honda HR-V

LX AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS **

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

$25,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4972686
  • Stock #: H1530AH
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H3XKM100131
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.


INTÉGRATION D'APPAREIL INTELLIGENT.


CAMÉRA DE RECUL.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou par TEXTO au 1 819 805-0636.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées

