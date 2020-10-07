Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

38,597 KM

Details

$25,978

+ tax & licensing
$25,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N-LINE CUIR TOIT PANO. ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Occasion à saisir, look exclusif et comme neuf!

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N-LINE CUIR TOIT PANO. ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Occasion à saisir, look exclusif et comme neuf!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$25,978

+ taxes & licensing

38,597KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5954235
  • Stock #: 1127BT
  • VIN: KMHH55LC8KU091176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1127BT
  • Mileage 38,597 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7940333.html

BLUETOOTH, CLIMATISEUR AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES.


SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS EN CUIR.


TOIT PANORAMIQUE, JANTES EN ALLIAGE.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Intérieur en cuir
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

