2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

27,134 KM

$32,978

+ tax & licensing
$32,978

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Véhicule surprenant, en superbe état!

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Véhicule surprenant, en superbe état!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$32,978

+ taxes & licensing

27,134KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5903151
  Stock #: 1076AS
  VIN: 5NMS3CAA4KH125823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1076AS
  • Mileage 27,134 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Santa Fe-c7932350.html

QUATRE ROUES MOTRICES.


GROUPE REMORQUAGE COMPRENANT GESTON DE FREINAGE.


CONNEXION ANDROID AUTO ET APPLE CARPLAY.


SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Démarreur à distance
Radio HD
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Vitres teintées
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Système de surveillance des angles morts
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

