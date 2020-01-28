Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Presque neuf!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Presque neuf!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-862-2119

  1. 4551003
  2. 4551003
  3. 4551003
  4. 4551003
  5. 4551003
  6. 4551003
  7. 4551003
  8. 4551003
  9. 4551003
  10. 4551003
  11. 4551003
Contact Seller

$16,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,265KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4551003
  • Stock #: K6381H
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP2KL356381
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Versa Note-c7677869.html

CAMÉRA DE RECUL.

SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.

JANTES EN ALLIAGE.

Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.

**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE** Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange. CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**

GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2019 Honda HR-V TOUR...
 600 KM
$33,815 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 19,111 KM
$33,478 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX G...
 62,682 KM
$17,978 + tax & lic
Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-862-XXXX

(click to show)

819-862-2119

Send A Message