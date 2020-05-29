Menu
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

877-661-3760

2019 Toyota Yaris

2019 Toyota Yaris

Hatchback LE A/C SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS CAMÉRA DE RECUL

2019 Toyota Yaris

Hatchback LE A/C SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5173169
  • Stock #: B-19YAR6572
  • VIN: VNKKTUD3XKA102261
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Yaris hatchback-c7796388.html

LE A/C SIES CHAUFFANTS CAMERA DE RECUL*** 650 vicules disponibles sur place inspect et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Quec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1e, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 03 AVRIL 2024 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 6 MOIS OU 10000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONG DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-XXXX

877-661-3760

