$16,478

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Véhicule comme neuf!

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

$16,478

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,755KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5251274
  • Stock #: 6489AT-v
  • VIN: KMHD74LFXLU906489
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7811530.html

BLUETOOTH, CAMÉRA DE RECUL.


CLIMATISATION.


SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.



Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Enjoliveurs

