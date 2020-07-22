Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

8,564 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

Preferred ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Voiture compacte au design et à l'ingénierie d?une exceptionnelle qualité à tout point de vue!

Preferred ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Voiture compacte au design et à l'ingénierie d?une exceptionnelle qualité à tout point de vue!

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

8,564KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5695691
  Stock #: 0010S (9)
  VIN: KMHD84LF3LU914866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0010S (9)
  • Mileage 8,564 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7891291.html

CAMÉRA DE RECUL.


SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS.


BLUETOOTH.


VOLANT EN CUIR.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288 ou texto 1 819 805-0636 .


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Véhicules CERTIFIÉS Honda, Mazda et Hyundai + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE + inventaire complet au www.groupevincent.com**


Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange.


CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924,DÉCOUVREZ NOTRE HISTOIRE.


Pour tout savoir sur nos promotions ou offres exclusives, suivez-nous sur Facebook.



Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Système de surveillance des angles morts
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

