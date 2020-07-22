Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

6,719 KM

Details Description Features

$28,373

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,373

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Vincent

819-840-0924

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

LUXURY AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Obtenez l'agilité d'une voiture tout en profitant de la position de conduite plus élevée d'un VUS.

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

LUXURY AWD ** GARANTIE 10 ANS ** Obtenez l'agilité d'une voiture tout en profitant de la position de conduite plus élevée d'un VUS.

Location

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

819-840-0924

  1. 5591730
  2. 5591730
  3. 5591730
  4. 5591730
  5. 5591730
  6. 5591730
  7. 5591730
  8. 5591730
  9. 5591730
  10. 5591730
  11. 5591730
  12. 5591730
  13. 5591730
  14. 5591730
  15. 5591730
  16. 5591730
  17. 5591730
  18. 5591730
  19. 5591730
  20. 5591730
  21. 5591730
  22. 5591730
  23. 5591730
  24. 5591730
  25. 5591730
  26. 5591730
  27. 5591730
  28. 5591730
  29. 5591730
Contact Seller

$28,373

+ taxes & licensing

6,719KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5591730
  • Stock #: 0091S (9)-V
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA7LU423764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,719 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Kona-c7857557.html

CAMÉRA DE RECUL.


SIÈGES EN CUIR CHAUFFANTS.


TOIT OUVRANT.


VOLANT CHAUFFANT.


CONNEXION ANDROID AUTO ET APPLE CARPLAY.


Appelez-nous pour valider la localisation du véhicule d'occasion : 1 844 788-8288.


**Large sélection de véhicules d'occasion offrant UNE GARANTIE 10 ANS OU 200 000 KM GRATUITE d'une valeur de 1500$ + Toutes nos voitures usagées sont INSPECTÉES en 100 points + RAPPORT CARFAX SANS FRAIS SUR DEMANDE** Obtenez toujours le maximum pour votre échange. CRÉDIT FACILE ET RAPIDE 1re, 2e et 3e chance au crédit, taux d'acceptation très élevé, demande de financement en ligne sur www.onvousaccepte.com. Échange jusqu'à 10 jours après l'achat. **NOUS LIVRONS VOTRE AUTO PARTOUT AU QUÉBEC!**


GROUPE VINCENT : 4 CONCESSIONS EN MAURICIE (Hyundai Trois-Rivières, Hyundai Shawinigan, Prestige Mazda Shawinigan, Avantage Honda Shawinigan). EN AFFAIRES DEPUIS 1924.

Vehicle Features

Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groupe Vincent

2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 114,218 KM
$10,978 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS *...
 17,811 KM
$22,478 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX A...
 48,639 KM
$23,978 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

Groupe Vincent

5820, boul. Royal, Shawinigan, QC G9N 4R8

Call Dealer

819-840-XXXX

(click to show)

819-840-0924

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory