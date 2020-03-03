Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

LR AWD 19 Autopilote *NEUVE* Sub de 8000$ inclus

2020 Tesla Model 3

LR AWD 19 Autopilote *NEUVE* Sub de 8000$ inclus

Location

Gervais Auto Shawinigan

300, Ave. De St-Georges, Shawinigan, QC G9T 3M7

877-661-3760

$62,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4779525
  • Stock #: 20TESDANG
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7LF628977
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Tesla modèle 3 Blanc LR AWD Mags 19 pouces Neuve! Nous achetons votre véhicule au meilleur prix!


518 km d'autonomie! Subvention de 8 000$ inclus.


Financement disponible sur place.



Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

