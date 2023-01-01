$4,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Nissan Titan
XE King Cab
Location
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
110,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10338174
- Stock #: 49-23-034747-05
- VIN: 1N6AA06B15N511783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canteen
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 110,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Bruit lorsqu'on tourne le volant
Silencieux a vérifier
Lumiere des coussins gonflables qui clignote
Très bas millageAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Sherbrooke to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control • Pulse Wiper • Truck Bed Liner • Split Bench Seats • Tachometer...
