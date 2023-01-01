Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Nissan Titan

110,815 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2005 Nissan Titan

2005 Nissan Titan

XE King Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Nissan Titan

XE King Cab

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

  1. 10338174
  2. 10338174
  3. 10338174
  4. 10338174
  5. 10338174
  6. 10338174
  7. 10338174
  8. 10338174
  9. 10338174
  10. 10338174
  11. 10338174
  12. 10338174
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
110,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10338174
  • Stock #: 49-23-034747-05
  • VIN: 1N6AA06B15N511783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canteen
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 110,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Bruit lorsqu'on tourne le volant

Silencieux a vérifier

Lumiere des coussins gonflables qui clignote

Très bas millage

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Sherbrooke to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control  • Pulse Wiper  • Truck Bed Liner  • Split Bench Seats  • Tachometer...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2012 Ford Focus SE
 191,171 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan Titan XE...
 110,815 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Yaris Ha...
 173,214 KM
$2,795 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Sherbrooke

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory