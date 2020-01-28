Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Hyundai Accent

Berline à 4 portes GL, boîte automatique

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hyundai Accent

Berline à 4 portes GL, boîte automatique

Location

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

  1. 4614981
  2. 4614981
  3. 4614981
  4. 4614981
  5. 4614981
  6. 4614981
  7. 4614981
  8. 4614981
  9. 4614981
  10. 4614981
  11. 4614981
  12. 4614981
  13. 4614981
  14. 4614981
  15. 4614981
  16. 4614981
  17. 4614981
  18. 4614981
  19. 4614981
  20. 4614981
Contact Seller

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,665KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4614981
  • Stock #: A8168
  • VIN: KMHCN45C26U042577
Exterior Colour
Or
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.mferlandauto.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2006-id7678683.html

M FERLAND AUTO EST A VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS OCTOBRE 1984. TOUT LES VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTE ET GARANTIE. LE SERVICE APRÈS VENTE EST NOTRE FIERTÉ ET CE POUR TOUS NOS VÉHICULES D'OCCASIONS À VENDRE.
Additional Features
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M. Ferland Auto inc.

2012 Kia Sorento Tra...
 122,150 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GX 4...
 227,015 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Fit Hayon...
 98,855 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
M. Ferland Auto inc.

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Send A Message