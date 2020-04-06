2007 Jeep Wrangler

Additional Features Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses

4 Roues motrices

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Décapotable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.