Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Jeep Wrangler

4 RM 2 portes X

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Jeep Wrangler

4 RM 2 portes X

Location

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

  1. 4849092
  2. 4849092
  3. 4849092
  4. 4849092
  5. 4849092
  6. 4849092
  7. 4849092
  8. 4849092
  9. 4849092
  10. 4849092
  11. 4849092
  12. 4849092
  13. 4849092
  14. 4849092
  15. 4849092
  16. 4849092
  17. 4849092
Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,900KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4849092
  • Stock #: A8079
  • VIN: 1J4FA241X7L225972
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://www.mferlandauto.com/occasion/Jeep-Wrangler-2007-id7528870.html

M FERLAND AUTO EST A VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS OCTOBRE 1984. TOUT LES VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTE ET GARANTIE. LE SERVICE APRÈS VENTE EST NOTRE FIERTÉ ET CE POUR TOUS NOS VÉHICULES D'OCCASIONS À VENDRE.
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Décapotable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M. Ferland Auto inc.

2012 Cadillac CTS Co...
 122,277 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 49,910 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 171,270 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
M. Ferland Auto inc.

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Send A Message