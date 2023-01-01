$4,800+ tax & licensing
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Highlander
Limited V6
304,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9753415
- Stock #: 49-23-033050-07
- VIN: JTEHP21A070192558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bluestone Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 304,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Super fiable
Rouille sur le hayon
Aucune lumières d'alluméesAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Sherbrooke to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nbs...
