<p>pret pour la route</p>

2007 Volkswagen Jetta

205,000 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWSF31K27M101442

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

pret pour la route

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Conventional Spare
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Kenny Sherbrooke

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

