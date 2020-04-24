Menu
2008 Chrysler Sebring

Cabriolet à 2 portes Tourisme Traction a

2008 Chrysler Sebring

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,645KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933542
  • Stock #: A8206
  • VIN: 1C3LC55R78N156855
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
https://www.mferlandauto.com/occasion/Chrysler-Sebring-2008-id7745902.html

M FERLAND AUTO EST A VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS OCTOBRE 1984. TOUT LES VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTE ET GARANTIE. LE SERVICE APRÈS VENTE EST NOTRE FIERTÉ ET CE POUR TOUS NOS VÉHICULES D'OCCASIONS À VENDRE.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Radio HD
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Décapotable
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

