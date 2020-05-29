2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Pneus performance

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Changeur de CD au tableau de bord

Sièges tissu

Radio HD

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

Décapotable

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.