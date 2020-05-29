Menu
$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

M. Ferland Auto inc.

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Spyder 2 portes, boîte manuelle, GS

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Location

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

  • 81,640KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175293
  • Stock #: A8227
  • VIN: 4A3AL25F38E602942
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
https://www.mferlandauto.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Eclipse-2008-id7796687.html

M FERLAND AUTO EST A VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS OCTOBRE 1984. TOUT LES VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTE ET GARANTIE. LE SERVICE APRÈS VENTE EST NOTRE FIERTÉ ET CE POUR TOUS NOS VÉHICULES D'OCCASIONS À VENDRE.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Décapotable
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

