<p>Beau VUS pret pour a rouler et a profiter de l ete</p>

2009 Subaru Forester

205,000 KM

Details

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester

2.5X

2009 Subaru Forester

2.5X

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SH62679G737370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Newport Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beau VUS pret pour a rouler et a profiter de l ete

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Sherbrooke

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Subaru Forester