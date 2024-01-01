$3,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Subaru Forester
2.5X
2009 Subaru Forester
2.5X
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
844-536-6987
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SH62679G737370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Newport Blue Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beau VUS pret pour a rouler et a profiter de l ete
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Sherbrooke
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
2009 Subaru Forester