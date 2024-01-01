Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>beau petit vehicul, tres economique et pret pour la route, la valise ne ferme pas .</p>

2010 Honda Fit

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Fit

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

  1. 11300555
  2. 11300555
  3. 11300555
  4. 11300555
  5. 11300555
Contact Seller

$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
178,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMGE8H56AC806373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Milano Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

beau petit vehicul, tres economique et pret pour la route, la valise ne ferme pas .

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2006 Honda CR-V SE for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2006 Honda CR-V SE 259,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2010 Nissan Rogue SL 176,000 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis GS for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
1994 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 128,542 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Sherbrooke

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Fit