2010 Honda Fit

223,710 KM

Details

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

Used
223,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMGE8H39AC802025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,710 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

