$2,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Fit
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
844-536-6987
Used
223,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMGE8H39AC802025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,710 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
