<p>Roule bien !</p><p>Peu de rouille.</p><p>Véhicule reconstruit.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Aveo5

147,530 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

147,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1TC6DG2BL143707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 147,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Roule bien !

Peu de rouille.

Véhicule reconstruit.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Voice Recognition

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

2011 Chevrolet Aveo5