$3,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Aveo5
1LT
2011 Chevrolet Aveo5
1LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
147,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1TC6DG2BL143707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 147,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Roule bien !
Peu de rouille.
Véhicule reconstruit.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Voice Recognition
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Sherbrooke
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
