2012 Cadillac CTS

Coupé 2 portes, groupe haut de gamme, à

2012 Cadillac CTS

Coupé 2 portes, groupe haut de gamme, à

Location

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,277KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4777791
  • Stock #: A8187
  • VIN: 1G6DS1E3XC0125955
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
M FERLAND AUTO EST A VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS OCTOBRE 1984. TOUT LES VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTE ET GARANTIE. LE SERVICE APRÈS VENTE EST NOTRE FIERTÉ ET CE POUR TOUS NOS VÉHICULES D'OCCASIONS À VENDRE.
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

