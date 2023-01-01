Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

191,171 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

  1. 10338183
  2. 10338183
  3. 10338183
  4. 10338183
  5. 10338183
  6. 10338183
  7. 10338183
  8. 10338183
  9. 10338183
  10. 10338183
  11. 10338183
  12. 10338183
  13. 10338183
  14. 10338183
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10338183
  • Stock #: 49-23-034914-12
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F20CL350570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frosted Glass
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Batterie a changer

Jambe de suspension a changer en arriere

Serrure du capot a remplacer

peu de kilometrage

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Sherbrooke to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2008 Dodge Dakota SXT
 241,725 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Malib...
 239,397 KM
$2,700 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Sonata ...
 140,561 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Sherbrooke

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory