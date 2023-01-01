Menu
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

220,924 KM

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

GT S-AWC

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8

844-536-6987

220,924KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10371339
  • Stock #: 49-23-034994-12
  • VIN: JA4JT5AX6CU606589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Freins a remplacer

'' Bearing '' avant a remplacer

'' Seal de cardan '' a remplacer

Bon véhicule pour l'hiver AWD!

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Sherbrooke to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

