Kenny U-Pull
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
220,924KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10371339
- Stock #: 49-23-034994-12
- VIN: JA4JT5AX6CU606589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,924 KM
Vehicle Description
Freins a remplacer
'' Bearing '' avant a remplacer
'' Seal de cardan '' a remplacer
Freins a remplacer
'' Bearing '' avant a remplacer
'' Seal de cardan '' a remplacer
Bon véhicule pour l'hiver AWD!AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nb...
