$3,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Forester
2.5X Premium
2012 Subaru Forester
2.5X Premium
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
844-536-6987
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
223,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SHCDCXCH403319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,201 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Sherbrooke
1290 Chemin Dion, Sherbrooke, QC J1R 0R8
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 Subaru Forester