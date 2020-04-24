Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST AWD + TOIT PANO + CUIR

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST AWD + TOIT PANO + CUIR

Location

Hyundai Sherbrooke

4320 Boul. Bourque, Sherbrooke, QC J1N 1S3

819-562-1700

  1. 4935615
  2. 4935615
  3. 4935615
  4. 4935615
  5. 4935615
  6. 4935615
  7. 4935615
  8. 4935615
  9. 4935615
  10. 4935615
  11. 4935615
  12. 4935615
  13. 4935615
  14. 4935615
  15. 4935615
  16. 4935615
  17. 4935615
  18. 4935615
  19. 4935615
  20. 4935615
Contact Seller

$14,487

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,180KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4935615
  • Stock #: 13217
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX8EUD89765
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaisherbrooke.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2014-id7746461.html

FORD ESCAPE 2014 SE + 1.6T (ECOBOOST) + AWD (4 ROUES MOTRICES) + INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR + CAMÉRA DE RECULE + TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE + SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS + SIÈGES CONDUCTEUR À RÉGLAGES ÉLECTRIQUES + BLUETOOTH + MIROIRS DÉGIVRANTS ET BIEN PLUS!
Additional Features
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Air climatisé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai Sherbrooke

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 28,710 KM
$12,487 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 19,425 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 32,233 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
Hyundai Sherbrooke

Hyundai Sherbrooke

4320 Boul. Bourque, Sherbrooke, QC J1N 1S3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-562-XXXX

(click to show)

819-562-1700

Send A Message