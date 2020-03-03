Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

GL+A/C+BANCS CHAUF+BLUETOOTH+CRUISE+MAGS

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL+A/C+BANCS CHAUF+BLUETOOTH+CRUISE+MAGS

Hyundai Sherbrooke

4320 Boul. Bourque, Sherbrooke, QC J1N 1S3

819-562-1700

$8,487

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,509KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4733361
  • Stock #: 13221
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE3EU196362
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
HYUNDAI ACCENT HATCH BACK (5 PORTES) 2014 GL + AUTOMATIQUE + AIR CLIMATISÉ + BLUETOOTH + SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS + CRUISE + GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE + MIROIRS DÉGIVRANTS + CD/USB/AUXILIAIRE ET PLUS!

NOUS REPRENONS TOUS LES VÉHICULES EN ÉCHANGE! SPÉCIALISTE EN 1ÈRE, 2ÈME ET 3ÈME CHANCE AU CRÉDIT! PRIX BASÉ SUR UN ACHAT AVEC FINANCEMENT A TAUX RÉGULIER
COMMUNIQUEZ AU 819-562-1700 POUR UN ESSAI ROUTIER OU POUR DES RENSEIGNEMENTS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES !!!
Additional Features
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Téléphone cellulaire
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Intérieur Tissus

Hyundai Sherbrooke

Hyundai Sherbrooke

4320 Boul. Bourque, Sherbrooke, QC J1N 1S3

