2016 Hyundai Elantra

L+ berline 4 portes BA

2016 Hyundai Elantra

L+ berline 4 portes BA

Location

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,330KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4963710
  • Stock #: A8161
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8GH724821
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
M FERLAND AUTO EST A VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS OCTOBRE 1984. TOUT LES VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTE ET GARANTIE. LE SERVICE APRÈS VENTE EST NOTRE FIERTÉ ET CE POUR TOUS NOS VÉHICULES D'OCCASIONS À VENDRE.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

