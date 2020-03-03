Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Accent

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GLS

Location

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

  1. 4757856
  2. 4757856
  3. 4757856
  4. 4757856
  5. 4757856
  6. 4757856
  7. 4757856
  8. 4757856
  9. 4757856
  10. 4757856
  11. 4757856
  12. 4757856
  13. 4757856
  14. 4757856
  15. 4757856
  16. 4757856
  17. 4757856
  18. 4757856
  19. 4757856
  20. 4757856
  21. 4757856
  22. 4757856
  23. 4757856
  24. 4757856
  25. 4757856
Contact Seller

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 988KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4757856
  • Stock #: A8181
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE5HU302647
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.mferlandauto.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2017-id7681972.html

M FERLAND AUTO EST A VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS OCTOBRE 1984. TOUT LES VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTE ET GARANTIE. LE SERVICE APRÈS VENTE EST NOTRE FIERTÉ ET CE POUR TOUS NOS VÉHICULES D'OCCASIONS À VENDRE.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M. Ferland Auto inc.

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 45,500 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Yaris Ha...
 107,245 KM
$10,488 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 83,800 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
M. Ferland Auto inc.

M. Ferland Auto inc.

1330 King Est, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Send A Message