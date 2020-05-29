Menu
$328

+ taxes & licensing

Mitsubishi Sherbrooke

819-346-8222

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Black Edition AWC

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Black Edition AWC

Location

Mitsubishi Sherbrooke

4900 boulevard Bourque, Sherbrooke, QC J1N 2A7

819-346-8222

$328

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,072KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5149901
  Stock #: LOC
  VIN: JA4AJ4AW5KU600790
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.sherbrookemitsubishi.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-RVR-2019-id7792235.html

Mitsubishi RVR Black Edition 2019 avec seulement 25 079 km

Transfère de location avec paiement de 328.59 +tx ( 377,80 tx incluses)


4X4, MAGS, PHARES ANTI-BROUILLARDS, AIR CLIMATISÉ, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, CONTROLE DE SON AU VOLANT, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA DE RECUL, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES, VITRES TEINTÉS ET PLUS ENCORE!!!

FULL GARANTIE

Frais de 750 lors du transfer

Balance de 46 mois a 16 000 km par an ( max 80 000 km)
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Port USB
  • Porte électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Portes électriques
  • Phares halogènes
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mitsubishi Sherbrooke

Mitsubishi Sherbrooke

4900 boulevard Bourque, Sherbrooke, QC J1N 2A7

819-346-XXXX

819-346-8222

