2019 Mitsubishi RVR

819-346-8222
https://www.sherbrookemitsubishi.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-RVR-2019-id7792235.html
Mitsubishi RVR Black Edition 2019 avec seulement 25 079 km
Transfère de location avec paiement de 328.59 +tx ( 377,80 tx incluses)
4X4, MAGS, PHARES ANTI-BROUILLARDS, AIR CLIMATISÉ, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, CONTROLE DE SON AU VOLANT, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA DE RECUL, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES, VITRES TEINTÉS ET PLUS ENCORE!!!
FULL GARANTIE
Frais de 750 lors du transfer
Balance de 46 mois a 16 000 km par an ( max 80 000 km)
