$17,465

+ taxes & licensing

Honda Sorel-Tracy

450-742-5622

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

Traction intégrale 5 portes EX

2015 Honda CR-V

Traction intégrale 5 portes EX

Location

Honda Sorel-Tracy

6975 Avenue du Major-Beaudet, Sorel-Tracy, QC J3R 4X9

450-742-5622

$17,465

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,553KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5292584
  • Stock #: U0924
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H56FH126751
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hondasoreltracy.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2015-id7818927.html

Pour prendre RENDEZ-VOUS ou faire un ESSAI ROUTIER, contactez directement le département des véhicules d'occasion en tout temps au numéro SANS FRAIS 1-844-297-4478 NOUS REPRENONS VOTRE BAIL DE LOCATION, NOUS REMBOURSONS VOTRE PRÊT AUTO. VENEZ NOUS METTRE AU DÉFI !!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Honda Sorel-Tracy

Honda Sorel-Tracy

6975 Avenue du Major-Beaudet, Sorel-Tracy, QC J3R 4X9

450-742-5622

