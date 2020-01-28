Menu
2016 Honda Civic

LX 4 portes CVT avec Honda Sensing

Location

Honda Sorel-Tracy

6975 Avenue du Major-Beaudet, Sorel-Tracy, QC J3R 4X9

450-742-5622

$13,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,553KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4609902
  • Stock #: 20077A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F63GH034322
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hondasoreltracy.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2016-id7691358.html

GARANTIE PROLONGÉ HONDA 2025 OU 200'000 KM
UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE
CE VÉHICULE A GRANDI CHEZ NOUS
Pour prendre RENDEZ-VOUS ou faire un ESSAI ROUTIER, contactez directement le département des véhicules d'occasion en tout temps au numéro SANS FRAIS 1-844-297-4478 NOUS REPRENONS VOTRE BAIL DE LOCATION, NOUS REMBOURSONS VOTRE PRÊT AUTO. VENEZ NOUS METTRE AU DÉFI !!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu

