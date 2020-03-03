Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

Sport Honda Sensing 5 portes CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sport Honda Sensing 5 portes CVT

Location

Honda Sorel-Tracy

6975 Avenue du Major-Beaudet, Sorel-Tracy, QC J3R 4X9

450-742-5622

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,091KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4775124
  • Stock #: U0879
  • VIN: SHHFK7H45HU308491
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hondasoreltracy.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2017-id7725971.html

GARANTIE PROLONGÉE HONDA CANADA GLOBAL
26 JUIN 2023 OU 100'000 KM
UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE
DÉMARREUR DISTANCE ORIGINAL HONDA AVEC ACTIVATION DES ÉLÉMENTS CHAUFFANTS OU CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE
Pour prendre RENDEZ-VOUS ou faire un ESSAI ROUTIER, contactez directement le département des véhicules d'occasion en tout temps au numéro SANS FRAIS 1-844-297-4478 NOUS REPRENONS VOTRE BAIL DE LOCATION, NOUS REMBOURSONS VOTRE PRÊT AUTO. VENEZ NOUS METTRE AU DÉFI !!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Honda Sorel-Tracy

2014 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 103,823 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Tou...
 118,700 KM
$12,595 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic 4 p...
 123,299 KM
$12,595 + tax & lic
Honda Sorel-Tracy

Honda Sorel-Tracy

6975 Avenue du Major-Beaudet, Sorel-Tracy, QC J3R 4X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-742-XXXX

(click to show)

450-742-5622

Send A Message