$30,429

+ taxes & licensing

Honda Sorel-Tracy

450-742-5622

2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX BA

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX BA

Location

Honda Sorel-Tracy

6975 Avenue du Major-Beaudet, Sorel-Tracy, QC J3R 4X9

450-742-5622

$30,429

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,430KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5292614
  • Stock #: U0918
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H47JB509112
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE
Reprise directement en échange d'un de nos clients !! IMPECCABLE. Aucune surprise. Elle vaut le détour
DÉMARREUR DISTANCE ORIGINAL HONDA AVEC ACTIVATION DES ÉLÉMENTS CHAUFFANTS OU CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE
Pour prendre RENDEZ-VOUS ou faire un ESSAI ROUTIER, contactez directement le département des véhicules d'occasion en tout temps au numéro SANS FRAIS 1-844-297-4478 NOUS REPRENONS VOTRE BAIL DE LOCATION, NOUS REMBOURSONS VOTRE PRÊT AUTO. VENEZ NOUS METTRE AU DÉFI !!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Portes électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisée

