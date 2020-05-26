Menu
Account
Sign In
$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

Autos D'occasion Joliette

866-710-5185

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan Sentra

2006 Nissan Sentra

1,8 Édition spéciale automatique a/c fon

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan Sentra

1,8 Édition spéciale automatique a/c fon

Location

Autos D'occasion Joliette

1700, de la visitation, St-Charles-Borromée, QC J6E 7Y8

866-710-5185

  1. 5028897
  2. 5028897
  3. 5028897
  4. 5028897
  5. 5028897
  6. 5028897
  7. 5028897
  8. 5028897
  9. 5028897
  10. 5028897
  11. 5028897
  12. 5028897
  13. 5028897
Contact Seller

$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,200KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5028897
  • Stock #: 20-014
  • VIN: 3N1CB51D16L458585
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Sentra-c7764463.html

Bon véhicule a petit prix bas kilos 141200km automatique avec a/c fonctionnelle groupe élec radio cd, aileron, démarreur a distance, bon freins ,accord propre bien entretenu.
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Horloge
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Portes électriques
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • Valise électrique
  • Garde-boue
  • Déflecteurs
  • Moulures protectrices latérales
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos D'occasion Joliette

1984 Chevrolet Corve...
 171,500 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fiesta SES...
 119,245 KM
$6,994 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus Berl...
 124,875 KM
$8,594 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Autos D'occasion Joliette

Autos D'occasion Joliette

1700, de la visitation, St-Charles-Borromée, QC J6E 7Y8

Call Dealer

866-710-XXXX

(click to show)

866-710-5185

Quick Links
Directions Inventory