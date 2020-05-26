2006 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
1700, de la visitation, St-Charles-Borromée, QC J6E 7Y8
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Sentra-c7764463.html
Bon véhicule a petit prix bas kilos 141200km automatique avec a/c fonctionnelle groupe élec radio cd, aileron, démarreur a distance, bon freins ,accord propre bien entretenu.
