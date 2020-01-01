Menu
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4dr

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4dr

Location

Henderson Auto

136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9

1-514-214-3940

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 347,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4459626
  • VIN: JTEBU11FX8K036599
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4dr 2008

Toyota FJ Cruiser 2008, automatique, V6 4.0lit, 347000km, 4x4, beige, intérieur noir, rack de toit, bumper avant ARB, bousole, camion en excellente condition.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

