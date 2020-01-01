136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9
1-514-214-3940
http://www.henderson-auto.com/occasion/Toyota-FJ_Cruiser-2008-id7659160.html
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4dr 2008
Toyota FJ Cruiser 2008, automatique, V6 4.0lit, 347000km, 4x4, beige, intérieur noir, rack de toit, bumper avant ARB, bousole, camion en excellente condition.
