2011 Nissan Sentra

2,0 ( seulement 103000 km )

Location

Hyundai St-Constant

202, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 2C9

450-498-6324

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4781124
  • Stock #: 401411a
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP8BL682261
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Nous offrons du financement à partir de 3.99% et nous offrons la 1ère, 2e et 3e chance au crédit.

Chez HYUNDAI ST-CONSTANT, vous obtenez le meilleur rapport qualité prix!

Nous avons le plus grand inventaire Hyundai d'occasion en Montérégie.

Rapport " CarProof " toujours disponible sur place.

Nous sommes ouverts du Lundi au Vendredi de 9h à 21H et le Samedi de 10h à 16h.

Venez expérimenter la solution


HYUNDAI SAINT-CONSTANT

Our interest rate beginning at 3.99% and we have 1th, 2th, 3th credit chance

At Hyundai St-Constant the value for your money of our products is unbeatable.

We have the biggest used cars inventory in the Monteregie area

Carproof always available on the spot

We are open Monday to Friday 9h00am to 9h00pm. Saturday 10h00am to 4h00pm

We have the largest used Hyundai inventory in Montérégie.

We are open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

