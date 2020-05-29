Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai St-Constant

450-498-6324

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Berline 4 p 2,4 L, boîte auto GL *Disp.

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Berline 4 p 2,4 L, boîte auto GL *Disp.

Location

Hyundai St-Constant

202, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 2C9

450-498-6324

  1. 5232344
  2. 5232344
  3. 5232344
  4. 5232344
  5. 5232344
  6. 5232344
  7. 5232344
  8. 5232344
  9. 5232344
  10. 5232344
  11. 5232344
  12. 5232344
  13. 5232344
  14. 5232344
  15. 5232344
  16. 5232344
  17. 5232344
  18. 5232344
  19. 5232344
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,400KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5232344
  • Stock #: 400978A
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC7DH704494
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaistconstant.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2013-id7806077.html

Nous offrons du financement à partir de 3.99% et nous offrons la 1ère, 2e et 3e chance au crédit.
Chez HYUNDAI ST-CONSTANT, vous obtenez le meilleur rapport qualité prix!
Nous avons le plus grand inventaire Hyundai d'occasion en Montérégie.
Rapport " CarProof " toujours disponible sur place.
Nous sommes ouverts du Lundi au Vendredi de 9h à 21H et le Samedi de 10h à 16h.
Venez expérimenter la solution

HYUNDAI SAINT-CONSTANT
Inspection complete!
Our interest rate beginning at 3.99% and we have 1th, 2th, 3th credit chance
At Hyundai St-Constant the value for your money of our products is unbeatable.
We have the biggest used cars inventory in the Monteregie area
Carproof always available on the spot
We are open Monday to Friday 9h00am to 9h00pm. Saturday 10h00am to 4h00pm
We have the largest used Hyundai inventory in Montérégie.
We are open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai St-Constant

2017 Ford Escape 4 p...
 59,000 KM
$16,745 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 61,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 39,000 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hyundai St-Constant

Hyundai St-Constant

202, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 2C9

Call Dealer

450-498-XXXX

(click to show)

450-498-6324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory