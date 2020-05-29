2013 Hyundai Sonata ...

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Antivol

Toit ouvrant en verre

Transmission Automatique

Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Banquette arrière divisée

