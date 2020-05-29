Menu
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai St-Constant

450-498-6324

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

Cabriolet à 2 portes GT

2014 Ford Mustang

Cabriolet à 2 portes GT

Location

Hyundai St-Constant

202, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 2C9

450-498-6324

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5112317
  • Stock #: US8523A
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF9E5218248
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
Inspection complétée!
Nous offrons du financement à partir de 3.99% et nous offrons la 1ère, 2e et 3e chance au crédit.
Chez HYUNDAI ST-CONSTANT, vous obtenez le meilleur rapport qualité prix!
Nous avons le plus grand inventaire Hyundai d'occasion en Montérégie.
Rapport " CarProof " toujours disponible sur place.
Nous sommes ouverts du Lundi au Vendredi de 9h à 21H et le Samedi de 10h à 16h.
Venez expérimenter la solution

HYUNDAI SAINT-CONSTANT
Inspection complete!
Our interest rate beginning at 3.99% and we have 1th, 2th, 3th credit chance
At Hyundai St-Constant the value for your money of our products is unbeatable.
We have the biggest used cars inventory in the Monteregie area
Carproof always available on the spot
We are open Monday to Friday 9h00am to 9h00pm. Saturday 10h00am to 4h00pm
We have the largest used Hyundai inventory in Montérégie.
We are open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Décapotable
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Hyundai St-Constant

Hyundai St-Constant

202, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 2C9

450-498-6324

