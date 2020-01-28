Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

A/c Bluetooth

2014 Nissan Sentra

A/c Bluetooth

Location

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

360, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 1M3

833-210-6437

Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,334KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4530873
  • Stock #: G-60876-AC*
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXEL660644
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
AUTOMATIQUE AIR CLIMATISE BLUETOOTH GROUPE ELECTRIQUE TOUT EQUIPE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

360, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 1M3

