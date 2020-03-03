Menu
2014 Toyota Highlander

LE (SEULEMENT 72000 KM) WOW

2014 Toyota Highlander

LE (SEULEMENT 72000 KM) WOW

Location

Hyundai St-Constant

202, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 2C9

450-498-6324

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4762650
  • Stock #: A3000
  • VIN: 5TDBKRFH0ES005272
Exterior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Inspection complétée!

Nous offrons du financement à partir de 3.99% et nous offrons la 1ère, 2e et 3e chance au crédit.

Chez HYUNDAI ST-CONSTANT, vous obtenez le meilleur rapport qualité prix!

Nous avons le plus grand inventaire Hyundai d'occasion en Montérégie.

Rapport " CarProof " toujours disponible sur place.

Nous sommes ouverts du Lundi au Vendredi de 9h à 21H et le Samedi de 10h à 16h.

Venez expérimenter la solution


HYUNDAI SAINT-CONSTANT

Inspection complete!

Our interest rate beginning at 3.99% and we have 1th, 2th, 3th credit chance

At Hyundai St-Constant the value for your money of our products is unbeatable.

We have the biggest used cars inventory in the Monteregie area

Carproof always available on the spot

We are open Monday to Friday 9h00am to 9h00pm. Saturday 10h00am to 4h00pm

We have the largest used Hyundai inventory in Montérégie.

We are open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Crochet remorquage arrière

Hyundai St-Constant

Hyundai St-Constant

202, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 2C9

