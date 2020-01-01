Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

PERFORMANCE AWD 2.0T CUIR ROUGE TOIT NAV

2015 Cadillac ATS

PERFORMANCE AWD 2.0T CUIR ROUGE TOIT NAV

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

360, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 1M3

833-210-6437

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,774KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4410639
  • Stock #: G-61259*
  • VIN: 1G6AJ5SX1F0110415
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON SIEGES ELECTRIQUES SIEGES CHAUFFANTS VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE AWD NAVIGATION

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Console Centrale
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Tachymètre
  • Système de son Bose
  • Système ON-STAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

360, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 1M3

