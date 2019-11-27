Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157"

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157"

Location

Henderson Auto

136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9

1-514-214-3940

  1. 4387554
  2. 4387554
  3. 4387554
  4. 4387554
  5. 4387554
  6. 4387554
  7. 4387554
  8. 4387554
  9. 4387554
  10. 4387554
  11. 4387554
  12. 4387554
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4387554
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0FFB72255
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
http://www.henderson-auto.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2015-id7644530.html

Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157" 2015

Ford F-150 XLT Sport 2015, 100000km, crew cab, jamais accidenté, ensemble FX-4, V8 5.0lit, automatique, grosse écran, caméra de recul, mags 18 pouces, vitre arrière coulissante électrique, banc électrique et chauffants, camion en excellente condition.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Henderson Auto

1992 Volkswagen Golf...
 0 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD
 71,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 139,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
Henderson Auto

Henderson Auto

136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-514-214-XXXX

(click to show)

1-514-214-3940

Send A Message