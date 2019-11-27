http://www.henderson-auto.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2015-id7644530.html



Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157" 2015



Ford F-150 XLT Sport 2015, 100000km, crew cab, jamais accidenté, ensemble FX-4, V8 5.0lit, automatique, grosse écran, caméra de recul, mags 18 pouces, vitre arrière coulissante électrique, banc électrique et chauffants, camion en excellente condition.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Air climatisé

Volant ajustable

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Servo-direction

Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.