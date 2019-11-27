136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9
1-514-214-3940
+ taxes & licensing
http://www.henderson-auto.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2015-id7644530.html
Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157" 2015
Ford F-150 XLT Sport 2015, 100000km, crew cab, jamais accidenté, ensemble FX-4, V8 5.0lit, automatique, grosse écran, caméra de recul, mags 18 pouces, vitre arrière coulissante électrique, banc électrique et chauffants, camion en excellente condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9