Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Leaf

SV MAGS NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Leaf

SV MAGS NAV

Location

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

360, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 1M3

833-210-6437

  1. 4390410
  2. 4390410
  3. 4390410
  4. 4390410
  5. 4390410
  6. 4390410
  7. 4390410
  8. 4390410
  9. 4390410
  10. 4390410
  11. 4390410
  12. 4390410
  13. 4390410
  14. 4390410
  15. 4390410
  16. 4390410
  17. 4390410
  18. 4390410
  19. 4390410
  20. 4390410
  21. 4390410
  22. 4390410
  23. 4390410
  24. 4390410
  25. 4390410
  26. 4390410
  27. 4390410
  28. 4390410
  29. 4390410
Contact Seller

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,501KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4390410
  • Stock #: G-61016A
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CPXFC332429
Exterior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
http://st-constant.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Nissan-Leaf-2015-id7621835.html

CAMERA DE RECUL - BLUETOOTH - SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système GPS
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 89,600 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX Premi...
 89,695 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 61,632 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

360, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 1M3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

833-210-XXXX

(click to show)

833-210-6437

Send A Message