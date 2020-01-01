136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9
1-514-214-3940
+ taxes & licensing
http://www.henderson-auto.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2017-id7659161.html
Kia Sportage AWD 4dr LX 2017
Kia Sportage LX AWD 2017, automatique, 106000km, 4 cylindres, 2.4lit, air climatisé, vitres électriques, verouillage des portes électriques, bancs chauffants, caméra de recul, mags, miroirs électriques, camion à l'état neuf.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9