Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4DR LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4DR LX

Location

Henderson Auto

136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9

1-514-214-3940

  1. 4459623
  2. 4459623
  3. 4459623
  4. 4459623
  5. 4459623
  6. 4459623
  7. 4459623
  8. 4459623
  9. 4459623
  10. 4459623
  11. 4459623
  12. 4459623
  13. 4459623
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4459623
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC5H7055169
Exterior Colour
Bourgogne
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
http://www.henderson-auto.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2017-id7659161.html

Kia Sportage AWD 4dr LX 2017

Kia Sportage LX AWD 2017, automatique, 106000km, 4 cylindres, 2.4lit, air climatisé, vitres électriques, verouillage des portes électriques, bancs chauffants, caméra de recul, mags, miroirs électriques, camion à l'état neuf.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Henderson Auto

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 150,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 67,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 59,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Henderson Auto

Henderson Auto

136 Rang Saint Pierre, St-Constant, QC J5A 2G9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-514-214-XXXX

(click to show)

1-514-214-3940

Send A Message