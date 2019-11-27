Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS STOW N GO MAGS NAV CAMERA DE R

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS STOW N GO MAGS NAV CAMERA DE R

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

360, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 1M3

833-210-6437

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,033KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4369338
  • Stock #: G-63255-AC*
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3JR243398
Exterior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH BALANCE DE GARANTIE CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES GROS ECRAN SIEGES ELECTRIQUES VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE NAVIGATION

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges de troisième rangée

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

Automobile en Direct - St-Constant

360, route 132, St-Constant, QC J5A 1M3

